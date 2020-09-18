Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,089 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,557,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Global by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after buying an additional 1,313,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

