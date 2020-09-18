Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 13,483 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $78.06 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

