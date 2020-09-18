Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,281 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.31% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 104.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 97,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after buying an additional 207,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.