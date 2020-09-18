Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 10,172 Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 47.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $166.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $148.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.55.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

