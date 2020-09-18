Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 4,364 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

