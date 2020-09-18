Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 157,509 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 119.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,509 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.24% of Extreme Networks worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

