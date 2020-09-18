Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 10,478 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $44,804.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,395.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $86,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,452 shares of company stock valued at $255,256. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

UPWK stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork Inc has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

