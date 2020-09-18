Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Up 6.3%

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 1,317,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,548,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $458.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.0076 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.2% in the second quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 20,897,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 1,764,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enerplus by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005,075 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,007,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,119 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Enerplus by 62.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,575,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 995,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 36.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,141,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 576,590 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

