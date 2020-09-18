Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Declares Oct 20 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a oct 20 dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$2.68 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37. The company has a market cap of $596.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$122.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 154,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,712.24. Insiders bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,800 in the last 90 days.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

