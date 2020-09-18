Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.07. 939,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,295,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.95.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,584.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 286,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $25,449.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $46,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,873 shares of company stock worth $202,999. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energous by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

