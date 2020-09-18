Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAVA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in Endava by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 924,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after buying an additional 654,410 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Endava by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,501,000 after buying an additional 469,383 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,672,000 after buying an additional 399,764 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after buying an additional 381,641 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $7,156,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

