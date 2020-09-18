Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) Declares GBX 0.61 Dividend

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ECK opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Friday. Eckoh has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.71.

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

