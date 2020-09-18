Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) Declares GBX 0.61 Dividend

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ECK opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Friday. Eckoh has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.71.
Eckoh Company Profile
