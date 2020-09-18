eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

