easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,060 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on easyJet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Societe Generale increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 900.68 ($11.77).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 594.20 ($7.76) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 584.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 656.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Insiders have bought 92,085 shares of company stock worth $51,031,651 in the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

