Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.29.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $86.32.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.