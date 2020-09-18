Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $369.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,554,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,025.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

