Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPZ. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.48.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $395.07 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

