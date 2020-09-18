Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Down 7%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s stock price traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.90. 1,654,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,577,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.