Deutsche Bank Increases Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $62.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Endava by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Endava by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469,383 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

