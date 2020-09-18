Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (5.50) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

DEST opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Friday. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

