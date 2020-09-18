Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Down 4.7%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,042,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,904,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 80.34% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 579,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 366,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

