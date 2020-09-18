Derek Andersen Sells 23,659 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $577,043.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,185,696.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29.

On Thursday, July 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $209,607.62.

SNAP opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $734,687,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Snap by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $105,871,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

