Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at CL King

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price objective upped by CL King from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $309.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,011.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

