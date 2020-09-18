DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.28. 1,386,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,885,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 875.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 876,691 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $326,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

