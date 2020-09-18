Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) COO C Ray Tobias Sells 16,603 Shares of Stock

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) COO C Ray Tobias sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,055.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Ray Tobias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, C Ray Tobias sold 516 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $903.00.

Shares of DWSN stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical Co has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.35. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Dawson Geophysical worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

