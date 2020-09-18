Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,959,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after buying an additional 55,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter worth $378,000.

DFNL opened at $19.75 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.