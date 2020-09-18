Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Down 5.3%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) shares were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $916.00 and last traded at $916.00. Approximately 58 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $966.99.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $923.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $889.41.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France and internationally. It offers civil products, which include Falcon aircraft. The company also provides military products, including Rafale, an omnirole fighter aircraft; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and nEUROn and MAlE drones, as well as space products.

