Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $127.60.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

