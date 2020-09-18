D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Barclays

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of DHI opened at $73.32 on Thursday. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $77.45. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

