Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

CTSO stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

