CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of CyrusOne worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.84.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

