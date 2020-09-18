Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

AJRD stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.