Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,239,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,045,000 after buying an additional 121,519 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

CORT stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

