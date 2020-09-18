Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,590 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $99.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $149,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,266.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $159,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $602,805. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

