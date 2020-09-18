Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 127,352 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1,219.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,352 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after acquiring an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 596,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

