Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6,286.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,286 ($82.14) and last traded at GBX 6,248 ($81.64), with a volume of 259958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,200 ($81.01).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 4,950 ($64.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($52.59) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,160 ($67.42) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,985 ($65.14).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,928.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,152. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

