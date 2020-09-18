Critical Comparison: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -262.34% N/A -64.79% BELLUS Health -159,313.63% -32.57% -30.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and BELLUS Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 59.35 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -22.38 BELLUS Health $30,000.00 4,815.69 -$25.97 million ($0.55) -4.35

BELLUS Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BELLUS Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seres Therapeutics and BELLUS Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.08, indicating a potential upside of 26.89%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats BELLUS Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-401, which is in Phase Ib study in metastatic melanoma to augment the efficacy of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-109, a donor-derived purified bacterial spore-based microbiome therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial to correct dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome in the setting of recurrent CDI. Further, it is developing SER-262, a multi-strain Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for CDI antibiotic treatment; and SER-155, a microbiome therapeutic candidate to correct dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell or solid organ transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. BELLUS Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.