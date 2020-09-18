Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 629,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,330,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. TheStreet downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 733,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 975,034 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 115.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 428,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 229,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 421,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

