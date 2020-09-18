Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 293,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

DHY stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.