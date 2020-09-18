COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Up 6.8%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 1,109,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 824,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $708.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 40.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

