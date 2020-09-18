Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLW. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

GLW stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 328.23 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Corning by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 794,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

