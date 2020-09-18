Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Cormark also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.02.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$2.51 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

