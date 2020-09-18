Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Up 5.8%

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.08. 262,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 294,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CORR shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 17.17 and a quick ratio of 17.17.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.02) by $0.78. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 135.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 212.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.