Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 5%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 591,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,206,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $822.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.11.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 156.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 75,781 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 158.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 507,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

