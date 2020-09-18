Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $330.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.77.

Shares of COO stock opened at $347.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.76 and a 200 day moving average of $297.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

