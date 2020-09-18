Contrasting Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) & ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Capital and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 0 1 3 0 2.75

Colony Capital currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.60%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential downside of 12.70%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -139.04% -61.11% -22.60% ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 16.88% 6.05% 1.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Capital and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $2.33 billion 0.56 -$1.05 billion $0.50 5.42 ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH $315.94 million 4.32 $128.63 million $1.36 8.95

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH beats Colony Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.