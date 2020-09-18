Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 7.4%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 4,241,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,102,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 6,051,443 shares of company stock worth $101,417,211 in the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 400.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after buying an additional 1,598,924 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 504.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 794,314 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

