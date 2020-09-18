Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 47,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

