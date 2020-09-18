Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Down 8.5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.16. 694,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 634,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 207,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 189,747 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 61,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

