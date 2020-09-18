Conn’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 691 call options.

Conn’s stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 338.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.